Gov. Pritzker calls for Federal Reproductive Healthcare Protection

In 2019, Pritzker signed the Illinois reproductive health act into law which repealed an outdated abortion law and gave women the right to choose or refuse on such things as birth control and abortion
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker says there should be a federal law to protect a woman’s right to control her own healthcare.

Pritzker spoke during a visit to the planned parenthood office in aurora today. The Governor criticized recent developments such as new restrictions on abortion in Texas. In 2019, Pritzker signed the Illinois reproductive health act into law which repealed an outdated abortion law and gave women the right to choose or refuse on such things as birth control and abortion.

“We are proud to be a beacon of hope in the Midwest, while in states like Missouri, women are forced to travel here in pursuit of refuge for their reproductive rights. Let’s be clear, nobody, and I mean nobody should be forced to cross state lines to see a doctor,” Gov. Pritzker says.

