Advertisement

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
One person injured in shooting at New Milford bar
Gummow is charged with 3 counts of hate crime, a class 3 felony, 1 count of a false 911 call, a...
South Beloit man accused of yelling racial slurs at family, faces hate crime charges
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigating serious motorcycle accident
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car involved in crash

Latest News

Police say the 15-year-old had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at school for his...
15-year-old arrested at school with gun in backpack
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
Health officials explain the difference between a potential exposure and an outbreak of cases in schools
George Wein, the Newport Jazz Festival co-founder who created a template for other influential...
George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95