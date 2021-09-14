Doctors urge pregnant people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Maternal Specialists at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, are persuading people to get the COVID-19 Vaccine. Studies show that the shot is safe and effective for those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Dr. Michael Beninati, a critical care and maternal fetal medicine specialist at the University of Wisconsin is joining medical experts from around the country in support of this vaccination.

“It is certainly understandable to be concerned about the potential adverse effects of the vaccine for your fetus while you’re still pregnant. or for your newborn after you deliver and are potentially breastfeeding,” he said. “But the overwhelming scientific evidence has shown that the vaccine is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding people and their babies.”

Beninati says there are 3 important factors to consider when deciding whether or not to get the vaccine:

Safety data continues to come in about how COVID-19 Vaccines affects pregnant people, showing there are no increases in side effects such as infertility, birth defects, and stillbirth. Clear data from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the CDC say that people who are pregnant and contract the disease often have more severe reactions to the disease, which could cause a potentially worse outcome for mother and child. The vaccine overwhelmingly protects against severe illness, hospitalization and death. It can also lead to early immunity to fetuses and newborns. Both national and International organizations now recommend the vaccines for pregnant and breastfeeding patients.

Those who would like more information on the safety of the vaccine are encouraged to visit the CDC website or talk to a specialist.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.