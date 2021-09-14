Boylan golf defeats Hononegah by 10 strokes
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah took on Boylan golf at Ledges Golf Course for what would be a 10 stroke difference between the Stateline schools.
Hononegah’s Cade Bastian (40) and Jack Kitzman (39) were the top players for the Indians while Cooper Watt and Nolan Brauns both golfed 35 for the Titans.
Boylan varsity total: 149
Hononegah varsity total: 159
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.