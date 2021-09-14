Advertisement

Boylan golf defeats Hononegah by 10 strokes

By Haley Jordan
Sep. 13, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hononegah took on Boylan golf at Ledges Golf Course for what would be a 10 stroke difference between the Stateline schools.

Hononegah’s Cade Bastian (40) and Jack Kitzman (39) were the top players for the Indians while Cooper Watt and Nolan Brauns both golfed 35 for the Titans.

Boylan varsity total: 149

Hononegah varsity total: 159

