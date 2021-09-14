Advertisement

15-year-old arrested at school with gun in backpack

Police say the 15-year-old is charged with first degree intentional homicide for his involvement with the death of a 19-year-old over Labor Day weekend
By Ali Rasper
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a 15-year-old boy had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School on murder charges.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles calls this latest act of teen violence senseless and disheartening. He says it will take a united effort by the police force and community to drive the crime down in the city.

“I go back to when I was a juvenile minor, I didn’t have hand guns, I don’t know where these children are getting these handguns from,” said Sayles.

Now as Chief, Sayles says it will take a community effort to rid the city of teen gun violence.

“We need to step up and get our arms around our young people in the city and make sure that we’re leading them down the right path instead of the wrong path that they’re going down now,” said Sayles.

Monday morning, Beloit Memorial High School was on a soft lockdown while police arrested a 15-year-old murder suspect. He was found in a classroom with a gun in his backpack. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old near Bluff street and Portland avenue over Labor Day weekend.

“Due to the heinous crime that he committed you always have to assume that, that person is armed so we did our best to make sure the school was safe and that the community was safe while we we’re taking him into custody,” said Sayles.

Sayles says tips from the community helped officials make an arrest in the case.

“This shows that if we work together we can get some of these individuals off the streets and hold them accountable for the right reasons,” said Sayles. “We need to step together and be united and stop this senseless violence that’s going on.”

The Rock County District Attorney’s office is currently making the decision of whether to charge the 15-year-old as an adult or as a juvenile for the murder. Police have not released the suspects name.

Sayles says Beloit Memorial High School officials are fully cooperating with the investigation and investigators are looking into how the 15-year-old got possession of a gun in the first place.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
One person injured in shooting at New Milford bar
Gummow is charged with 3 counts of hate crime, a class 3 felony, 1 count of a false 911 call, a...
South Beloit man accused of yelling racial slurs at family, faces hate crime charges
Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigating serious motorcycle accident
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car involved in crash

Latest News

Health officials explain the difference between a potential exposure and an outbreak of cases in schools
Humidity will fluctuate considerably over the coming days.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 9/13/2021
Residents and redevelopers looking to revitalize the area when demolition is done.
Brewington Oaks neighbors happy to see it go
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.
Sheriff: Ogle County toddler died in self-inflicted shooting