15-year-old arrested at school with gun in backpack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say a 15-year-old boy had a gun in his backpack when he was arrested at Beloit Memorial High School on murder charges.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles calls this latest act of teen violence senseless and disheartening. He says it will take a united effort by the police force and community to drive the crime down in the city.

“I go back to when I was a juvenile minor, I didn’t have hand guns, I don’t know where these children are getting these handguns from,” said Sayles.

Now as Chief, Sayles says it will take a community effort to rid the city of teen gun violence.

“We need to step up and get our arms around our young people in the city and make sure that we’re leading them down the right path instead of the wrong path that they’re going down now,” said Sayles.

Monday morning, Beloit Memorial High School was on a soft lockdown while police arrested a 15-year-old murder suspect. He was found in a classroom with a gun in his backpack. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old near Bluff street and Portland avenue over Labor Day weekend.

“Due to the heinous crime that he committed you always have to assume that, that person is armed so we did our best to make sure the school was safe and that the community was safe while we we’re taking him into custody,” said Sayles.

Sayles says tips from the community helped officials make an arrest in the case.

“This shows that if we work together we can get some of these individuals off the streets and hold them accountable for the right reasons,” said Sayles. “We need to step together and be united and stop this senseless violence that’s going on.”

The Rock County District Attorney’s office is currently making the decision of whether to charge the 15-year-old as an adult or as a juvenile for the murder. Police have not released the suspects name.

Sayles says Beloit Memorial High School officials are fully cooperating with the investigation and investigators are looking into how the 15-year-old got possession of a gun in the first place.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.