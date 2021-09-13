Woman found dead in Janesville, no cause of death determined

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - Kimberly K. Millard, 53, of Janesville was found dead inside a home in the 500 block of South Academy Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 9.

The Rock County Medical Examiners’s Office has not determined a cause of death saying preliminary autopsy results are pending.

Officials say additional testing is underway.

This death remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

