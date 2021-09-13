Woman arrested after accident involving Sheriff’s police squad vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nahomi Anguiano, 20, of Belvidere was arrested on Saturday after allegedly crashing a car into a Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car and fleeing the scene.

Police say the deputy was stopped at the intersection of Laurel Cherry Drive and Perryville Road on Saturday at 11:00 p.m. assisting with a nearby car accident. A short time later at 11:15 p.m., police say Anguiano struck the parked squad car and a tow truck at the scene and then fled eastbound on Newburg Road.

The deputy was not in the squad car when it was struck. Soon after, a Boone County Sheriff’s officer located Anguiano’s vehicle on Newburg Road in Boone County and was able to arrest her.

She was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and other traffic offenses.

Another 20-year-old passenger of the car was also ticketed for underage drinking.

