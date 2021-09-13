Advertisement

Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigating serious motorcycle accident

(WILX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 7100 block of Tom Roads in Rockford for a report of a motorcycle accident on Sunday, September 12 at 2:45 p.m.

Once on the scene, deputies say a man was driving the motorcycle and had been thrown from it as a result of the crash. The report says he was traveling westbound on Toms Road when he lost control and left the road.

Lifeline Helicopter responded to the scene to transport the 35-year-old man to a Rockford hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police are conducting the follow-up investigation. No further information is available at this time.

