Warmth, humidity to ease late Tuesday, but only temporarily

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air conditioners in the Stateline are on the verge of getting a break, albeit a brief one. For a third straight day, temperatures in Rockford reached at least 89°, with Monday doing one degree better, reaching 90°.

It’s the 31st day with temperatures in the 90s in 2021, easily eclipsing the 21 normally seen in a typical year. We’ve now seen more than 100 days in the 80s or warmer, and the all-time record for most 80°+ days is slowly appearing to be within reach.

It's possible that 2021 may feature more 80° days than any other year. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to bring subtle changes, but more meaningful changes are to arrive midweek. Before then, there are a few potential weather makers to be on the lookout for. Overnight tonight and into early Tuesday morning, a weak disturbance may send a few showers quickly through the area, though coverage of these will be extremely spotty.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible overnight into early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday will then start out with a good amount of sun, though clouds will quickly replace the sun as our cold front approaches from the northwest.

Mixed sunshine will be out to start the day Tuesday, though clouds will arrive shortly thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The timing of the front’s passage appears to have moved up by several hours. With only a limited amount of time for the sun to destabilize our atmosphere, the risk for severe weather has all but gone away. What’s more, the chances for precipitation appear to have decreased significantly as well. We’ll keep a small chance for showers and storms in the forecast to be safe, but don’t be at all surprised if Tuesday ended up being dry for most, if not all of us. The better chances for showers and storms are to be found well to Rockford’s south and east.

The front will have cleared the area by midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The severe weather threat has been pushed well to the south and east of Rockford due to the earlier cold frontal passage. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

After the front’s passage, winds are to shift to the northwest, importing cooler, more comfortable air into the region. Clearing skies are likely by Tuesday evening, setting the stage for a sun-splashed Wednesday. Northerly winds will counteract the still-strong September sun, and will keep temperatures in the upper 70s on Wednesday, still a few degrees above normal. Furthermore, humidity levels will be extremely comfortable.

The break from the heat and humidity is to be a very brief one, though. Winds return to the southwest Thursday and beyond, sending temperatures and humidity levels on a steady climb. By the weekend, it’s fair to expect 90s to return to the forecast.

Humidity will ease midweek before returning by the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

And, the hot, humid pattern appears to have legs. Long range projections continue to strongly signal above to much above normal temperatures to carry us through the end of the month. Suffice it to say summer’s FAR from over.

Warmer than normal temperatures are likely through the end of September. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

