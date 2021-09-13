Warm weather continues with rain chances for early this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Rockford didn’t hit 90 degrees over the weekend, we will have plenty more opportunities in the days ahead along with some rain chances for the early portions of the week. If you’re looking for any fall weather, you will need to keep looking because the summer weather has no signs of lighting up anytime.

Let’s talk about our early week rain chances. Rain Monday morning for the most part should remain north of the Stateline in Wisconsin. Areas north of Rockford in southern Wisconsin could get clipped with some light showers but overall the rain will remain in the Badger state.

Storms will remain north in Wisconsin Monday morning but could clip parts of the Stateline. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

For the Stateline, expect a mostly cloudy day with the warmer-than-average temperatures continuing in the low-to-mid 80s. Expect much of the same for Tuesday, which has slightly higher rain chances.

Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s for most of us Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Southerly winds will help aid in warming our temperatures to above normal levels once again Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While Monday will remain dry, there will be a line of storms overnight that could slide through the Stateline. Currently thinking most of that rain will stay north but depending on if we get any rain from it, that will determine the severe threat for later Tuesday. If we do get rain and the clouds stick around, our severe potential and rain chances for Tuesday afternoon go down. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the region under a Marginal (Category 1 of 5) risk for severe weather Tuesday.

Watching storm potential in the morning Tuesday that could give us a less severe potential later Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Here is a look at the Tuesday afternoon and evening severe thunderstorm potential (Level 1out of 5). (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

If we miss out on it and we break into any sunshine for the early portions of Tuesday, a severe risk will still exist with the approaching cold front Tuesday afternoon for some severe storms. If we see this line of storms, damaging winds and hail would be the biggest threats. We will monitor the forecast for that line of storms Tuesday!

After that, Wednesday and Thursday look great with highs in the low-to-mid 80s with lots of sunshine. The cold front will also give us a temporary break from the higher dew points and humidity, making Wednesday and Thursday much more comfortable.

It'll be a tad bit humid today and tomorrow before a cold front arrives on Tuesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, temperatures in the upper 80s return for the later portion of the week and the weekend. We have two or three days, potentially a few more, of the next ten days where highs could hit or even surpass 90 degrees in the Stateline. September averages two days of 90s typically, so it’s not that uncommon.

We are still expecting a few more days in the 90s ahead here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Keep an eye on the forecast for the early week rain chances, especially Tuesday while the overall pattern remains much above normal for this time of the year!

