Warm, humid start to the week to create persistent rain chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just in time for the weekend, unseasonable warmth has returned to the Stateline, and it’s projected to stick around for at least a few more days.

At a time in which 77° is considered to be the norm, temperatures both Saturday and Sunday reached 89° in Rockford. Sunshine was in abundant supply this weekend, though that’s not likely to be the case over the course of the next couple days. A weak frontal boundary will be positioned in close proximity to the Stateline for the next 48 hours or so, which will provide ample lift to generate quite a bit of cloudiness and perhaps a few showers from time to time.

Showers have been sprouting Sunday evening, primarily in Wisconsin, where the bulk of the activity is likely to remain, though the notion that a few showers may sneak into northern Illinois is not to be ruled out entirely overnight.

A few showers or storms are possible in parts of the Stateline anytime after 10:00pm Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clusters of showers and storms are possible at any point during the course of our Monday, and clouds will be persistent. That said, the vast majority of the Stateline will remain dry for the vast majority of the day. The thick cloudiness will keep our severe risk quite low.

Another cluster of showers and storms may dip through parts of the Stateline Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most of our Monday will be dry, though expect there to be plenty of cloudiness. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A Marginal Risk for severe storms exists over much of Wisconsin Monday, and a very small portion of far northern Illinois. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday may see slightly better chances for showers and storms as a cold front drops back through the area in the afternoon. Again, though, rain-free hours are not only promised, but they’re to greatly outnumber the wet ones. With Tuesday’s front expected to be ever so slightly stronger, the possibility for severe weather exists over the vast majority of the area. Should any sunshine appear Tuesday, the threat may increase some. For the time being, though, we remain in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe storms.

Showers and storms may flare as a cold front passes through on Tuesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With a cold front passing through the area Tuesday, storms may be a bit more likely, but the severe threat remains quite low. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures both Monday and Tuesday should top out around 87°, but a rather significant reduction in temperature and humidity is to follow come the middle portion of the week. Wednesday’s to be a positively gorgeous one, and Thursday’s to start of pleasantly enough. Thereafter, temperatures and humidity will again climb as we reach the end of the workweek.

With only a few exceptions, humidity will be a factor for much of the upcoming week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

All signs continue to point to an extended warm spell with some downright hot days sprinkled in. Extended model projections suggest above to much above normal temperatures may dominate through month’s end. The moral of the story: Summer’s FAR from over, and it’s likely we have not yet see the last 90° temperatures of the year.

Warmth may be here to stay for quite some time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

