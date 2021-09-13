Snappers fall short by one run in final home game of the season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of an era for the Beloit Snappers. Next season, they will have a new name that is unknown to the public for now, but until then, the crew still had one more home game with Snappy for one last memory.

The Snappers held a lead over the South Bend Cubs, but the Cubs sealed the deal in the ninth inning winning the game 7-6. Beloit is on the road for its final series of the season at Lake County.

“As the game got going and got moving, I was like this is kind of special,” said pitcher Brady Puckett. “They were doing interviews with the fans during the game. They said the Snappers have been here since 1995. I didn’t realize they’d been here that long. It’s a big day for Beloit, and I feel like just moving onto the next chapter.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.