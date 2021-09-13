Advertisement

Snappers fall short by one run in final home game of the season

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the end of an era for the Beloit Snappers. Next season, they will have a new name that is unknown to the public for now, but until then, the crew still had one more home game with Snappy for one last memory.

The Snappers held a lead over the South Bend Cubs, but the Cubs sealed the deal in the ninth inning winning the game 7-6. Beloit is on the road for its final series of the season at Lake County.

“As the game got going and got moving, I was like this is kind of special,” said pitcher Brady Puckett. “They were doing interviews with the fans during the game. They said the Snappers have been here since 1995. I didn’t realize they’d been here that long. It’s a big day for Beloit, and I feel like just moving onto the next chapter.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Investigation underway for the death of one-year-old
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
Mercyhealth issues mandatory vaccination policy for employees, those who don’t must pay up
Fatal Rockford fire Saturday
One dead from house fire in Rockford Saturday
Gummow is charged with 3 counts of hate crime, a class 3 felony, 1 count of a false 911 call, a...
South Beloit man accused of yelling racial slurs at family, faces hate crime charges

Latest News

No. 1: Genoa-Kingston’s Ethan Wilnau finds his space on the outside. You know he’s fast when a...
Haley’s Top 5 Plays of the Week: week 3
Orangeville won 56-8, the final. The crew will face Westminster Christian at home next week,...
Orangeville defeats Hiawatha by 48 points to continue a perfect season
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3
Coaches Confessions with Gary Griffin