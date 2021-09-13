Advertisement

Sheriff: Ogle County toddler died in self-inflicted shooting

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-month-old toddler’s autopsy shows the child fired the gun that resulted in their death.

On Sept. 9, deputies arrived at a home in Polo to find the child shot.

Deputies haven’t released the child’s name and say an investigation into the death is ongoing. More information will be released when that is complete.

