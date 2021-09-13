Sheriff: Ogle County toddler died in self-inflicted shooting

POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-month-old toddler’s autopsy shows the child fired the gun that resulted in their death.

On Sept. 9, deputies arrived at a home in Polo to find the child shot.

Deputies haven’t released the child’s name and say an investigation into the death is ongoing. More information will be released when that is complete.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.