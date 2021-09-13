Advertisement

Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries

Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 81 reported incidents of the benches collapsing, breaking or falling apart, and four reported injuries resulting from falls.

The product in question is the Ivena 20-inch teak shower bench.

It was sold online and at Costco stores across the nation from October 2018 through June of this year.

There is a label on the bench that reads “100 percent wood from well-managed forests.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should return the product to Costco for a full refund.

The company is also directly reaching out to people who bought one.

