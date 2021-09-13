Advertisement

One person injured in shooting at New Milford bar

14-year-old in serious condition after Wilmington shooting
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took at The Filling Station at 6259 11th Street in Rockford over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the bar around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. Once on the scene, police say the bar and several vehicles in the parking lot had been struck by gunfire.

A short time later, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a man had self-transported himself to a Rockford hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

