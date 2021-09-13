Advertisement

Now is your chance to stay inside a spud

The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a...
The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s your chance to sleep inside a giant potato.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel is now open in Boise. The 6-ton potato is made of steel, plaster and concrete.

It’s been around since 2012, touring the country, but it has recently been transformed into a cozy Airbnb.

It includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a refrigerator.

To celebrate the big spud, McAlister’s Deli is launching a sweepstakes for a free four-day stay at the potato hotel.

The winner will also get a ride on the Big Idaho Potato Truck, a semitrailer that carries a 4-ton fiberglass potato.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Gummow is charged with 3 counts of hate crime, a class 3 felony, 1 count of a false 911 call, a...
South Beloit man accused of yelling racial slurs at family, faces hate crime charges
Fatal Rockford fire Saturday
One dead from house fire in Rockford Saturday
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car involved in crash
FILE - This frame grab from video shows al-Qaida's leader Ayman al-Zawahri at an unknown...
Al-Qaida chief appears in video marking 9/11 anniversary

Latest News

Vicky Brown reflects on her time working with the Red Cross at ground zero, just days after the...
Local woman deals with cancer diagnosis after helping with 9/11 cleanup
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire
FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
Local woman reflects on her time with the Red Cross working in New York City just days after...
Remembering 9/11