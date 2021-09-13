Martina McBride to perform at the Coronado on November 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Country music superstar Martina McBride will take the Coronado’s stage as part of her “Joy of Christmas Tour” on Friday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Martina McBride’s incomparable vocals have kept her at the top of the charts, and she has sold over 20 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. McBride has been honored with more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three Academy of Country Music Awards for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records, Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards.

Tickets for McBride’s Coronado PAC appearance go on sale on Friday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and Coronado PAC box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

