Laurent House hosts first live music event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Laurent House put on its first ever music in the backyard event called “Sunday Done Wright.” Laurent House Foundation President John Groh said it’s been a long desire to invite guests for music and culture events to bring back the joy of music that the Laurent family often enjoyed.

Guests were encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy food and drinks from local restaurants. Dan Maguire was the featured artist.

“It’s exciting. We’re thrilled for this, and it’s definitely something we’ll want to repeat again next year. We’ve had a bar here on sight from Green Fire restaurant, and offered a charcuterie and sweet treats from DiTullio’s Italian Market,” said Laurent House Foundation Tourism and Volunteer Director Mary Beth Peterson. “We’ve had about 90 people here today. It’s been a really good turnout. It’s been great.”

