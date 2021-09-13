Illinois to offer support to parents, providers in COVID-19 recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The state of Illinois will give up to three months of child care assistance to eligible unemployed parents trying to get back into the workforce and bonuses or relief funding for child care workers and providers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since March 2020, the state has invested more than $700 million in relief funding for the child care industry.

“Child care is an essential part of a strong and equitable economy, and I’m proud that Illinois is leading the nation in supporting families and providers,” Governor Pritzker said. “Without safe and affordable child care, too many caregivers - especially women - can’t return to the workforce. We’re taking a major step to address the problem in Illinois, and rebuild our child care ecosystem - and rebuild it better.”

Beginning October 1, unemployed parents, who are actively seeking employment, will be eligible for the assistance. If parents become employed or enroll in a college, trade school or university before the three months are up, their eligibility could continue for 12 months.

Families interested in applying for support can call 877-202-4453 or visit https://www.inccrra.org/about/sdasearch.

The Child Care Assistance Program currently serves 93,406 children around the state. For more information, visit www.ilgateways.com/financial-opportunities/restoration-grants.

