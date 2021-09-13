Advertisement

Haley’s Top 5 Plays of the Week: week 3

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week three of high school football has concluded but not without my top five picks that the Sports Ticket crew caught on camera.

No. 5: Rockford East’s Ryan Larson and the E-Rabs like to run the ball, but Larson has an arm too. Jaymere Williams waits in the end zone for this one.

No.4: In 8-man, Orangeville’s Brayden Cahoon is strongly urged from the sidelines to go for it. He’s got the zig-zag down until you can just barely see him disappear into the end zone for the punt return touchdown.

No. 3: Hononegah’s Cole Warren is at quarterback with a mesmerizing pass to none other than Bryce Goodwine. Send his mail to the end zone, because he lives there now.

No. 2: Harlem’s Deandre Young will run you over or just turn around and take a new route if you’re in the way. To the house he goes after avoiding many tackles for a Husky touchdown.

No. 1: Genoa-Kingston’s Ethan Wilnau finds his space on the outside. You know he’s fast when a defender is knocked over from the heat coming off this guy.

