Advertisement

Grandparents Day at Discovery Center Museum

The museum helped kids celebrate with their family in a day of fun.
Grandparents Day
Grandparents Day(WIFR)
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sept. 12 is National Grandparents Day. After a year of kids not hugging their grandmas and grandpas, the Discovery Center Museum helped them celebrate.

Grandparents got free admission today, and kids took part in a special art project. They made hand print art to hang on their grandparents’ fridge. Museum leaders said the Discovery Center is the perfect place to make memories with family. They said spending time with grandparents is the best gift you can give them.

“We love when families come, but it’s a great memory for kids. Especially, then now they get to make that connection with their grandparents,” said Education Specialist Tori Davidson. “So, we really believe this is a place for the whole family, and we really wanted to make that special for Grandparents Day today.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway for the death of one-year-old
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
Mercyhealth issues mandatory vaccination policy for employees, those who don’t must pay up
Fatal Rockford fire Saturday
One dead from house fire in Rockford Saturday
This leaves lawmakers about a month and a half to strike a clean energy deal.
New clean energy bill to save Byron nuclear plant passes out of Illinois legislature
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3

Latest News

23 News at 10
Drive Electric Week wraps up
Drive Electric Week wraps up
Showers have remained largely north of the Stateline thus far, but that may not be the case the...
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 9/12/2021
Laurent House hosts first music event
Laurent House hosts first live music event