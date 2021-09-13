Grandparents Day at Discovery Center Museum

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sept. 12 is National Grandparents Day. After a year of kids not hugging their grandmas and grandpas, the Discovery Center Museum helped them celebrate.

Grandparents got free admission today, and kids took part in a special art project. They made hand print art to hang on their grandparents’ fridge. Museum leaders said the Discovery Center is the perfect place to make memories with family. They said spending time with grandparents is the best gift you can give them.

“We love when families come, but it’s a great memory for kids. Especially, then now they get to make that connection with their grandparents,” said Education Specialist Tori Davidson. “So, we really believe this is a place for the whole family, and we really wanted to make that special for Grandparents Day today.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.