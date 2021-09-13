Drive Electric Week wraps up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drive Electric Week wrapped up Sunday at the Boone County Museum in Belvidere. Over the past week, the Region One Planning Council (RPC) joined several companies and organizations to educate the community on eco-friendly rides.

Visitors enjoyed food trucks from Buchanan Street Strolls and the Casa Car Show. ComEd put on a safety town demonstration while another group showed how electric car chargers work. Organizers said more electric vehicle adoption means more ways to harness clean energy.

“It means cleaner air, and just a general cleaner environment for our community,” said RPC Environmental Planner Kara Harmet. “I’m passionate about the community having a healthy, happy place to be.”

