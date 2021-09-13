Brewington Oaks neighbors happy to see it go

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Brewington Oaks buildings on Seminary Street in Rockford fall, piece by piece. Something many neighbors said they are glad to see.

“The buildings have been here a long time. We’ve lived here for 12 to 13 years,” said Stephen Sockwell, who lives down the street. “It’s going to be different to see a nice view out that way.”

The buildings are known to be a hot spot for crime. Sockwell said it caused noise and commotion.

“We lived that way for so long, you know, and now it’d be nice to have a little comfort and peace in the area,” he said.

He and several other neighbors hope the space stays open, possibly with a park. Curtis Steulpnagl lives behind the buildings, and often spends time on his front porch.

“We’d like to enjoy the view, even if its just clouds and sky,” said Stelpnagl. “That would be more enjoyable than looking at these 13 story buildings all day.”

Paul Logli is part of a redevelopment group looking to revitalize the area. He said the buildings were wasting a space with great potential.

“It is just a great location. It’s naturally a beautiful location overlooking the river,” said Logli. “I think the development that could occur there would be truly exciting, and it will be an anchor for the development in the south end of Rockford.”

There are no set plans for redevelopment, yet. Rockford Housing Authority is scheduled to discuss this in its meeting on Thursday.

