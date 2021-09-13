15-year-old charged in Beloit homicide, arrested at school

BELOIT, Wisc. (WIFR) - A 15-year-old boy is arrested Monday at Beloit Memorial High School and charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man whose body was found Labor Day weekend.

Police say the teen had a firearm in his bag at the time of the arrest.

He’s charged with first degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Investigators haven’t released the name of the victim. Just before 8 a.m. on September 5, officers found his body between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Avenue. They believe he was shot to death two days before that.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles held a news conference Monday. He said the Rock County District Attorney’s Office will decide if it wants to move the case to adult court. He says he’s concerned about any homicide cases involving juvenile suspects.

“I think the biggest thing is, it takes a village to raise these kids,” Sayles said. “I think us as a community, a police department, we need to step up and get our arms around our young people in this city and make sure we’re leading them down the right path instead of the wrong path that they’re going down now.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.