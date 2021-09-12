Winnebago County Sheriff’s squad car involved in crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The crash occurred at the intersection of 7th Street and 1st Avenue in Rockford around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Once on the scene, Deputies say a marked Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department squad car and a tow truck were involved in an accident.

It was later determined that the squad car was carrying two deputies heading eastbound on 1st Avenue responding to a crime in progress call with lights and sirens on.

The driver of a tow truck was traveling northbound on 7th Street when the vehicles crashed and was later transported to a Rockford hospital with minor injuries.

Both of the deputies were transported to the hospital for minor injuries and were soon treated and released.

The Illinois State Police are conducting a follow-up investigation into the incident.

