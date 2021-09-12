Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday bringing eats and entertainment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The one-day Tamale Fest at Don Carter Lanes is back after taking a year off due to COVID-19 and attendees say it’s unlike any foodie experience in the city.

This is the largest Latino festival in Rockford and it gives attendees the opportunity to enjoy Mexican dishes with an emphasis on tamales. Entertainment included art and live music, lots of food and performances. There was also a tamale competition, where judges included our own Mark Henderson and Ethan Rosuck.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to nonprofits like the Miracle Mile.

Manual Salgado says, “I’m super excited, it’s already way bigger than last year. The fact that we’re able to show off our culture, not just the Mexican culture but the Chicano culture and our subcultures that transpire under it, is super exciting because we get to bring something that’s normally not seen in Rockford.”

