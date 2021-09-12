Advertisement

Tamale Fest returns to Rockford Saturday bringing eats and entertainment

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The one-day Tamale Fest at Don Carter Lanes is back after taking a year off due to COVID-19 and attendees say it’s unlike any foodie experience in the city.

This is the largest Latino festival in Rockford and it gives attendees the opportunity to enjoy Mexican dishes with an emphasis on tamales. Entertainment included art and live music, lots of food and performances. There was also a tamale competition, where judges included our own Mark Henderson and Ethan Rosuck.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to nonprofits like the Miracle Mile.

Manual Salgado says, “I’m super excited, it’s already way bigger than last year. The fact that we’re able to show off our culture, not just the Mexican culture but the Chicano culture and our subcultures that transpire under it, is super exciting because we get to bring something that’s normally not seen in Rockford.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway for the death of one-year-old
Harlem School Board meeting
Harlem School District addresses concerning social media post
This leaves lawmakers about a month and a half to strike a clean energy deal.
New clean energy bill to save Byron nuclear plant passes out of Illinois legislature
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
Mercyhealth issues mandatory vaccination policy for employees, those who don’t must pay up
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

Latest News

State Farm hosts fishing derby for kids
State Farm hosts “Hooked on Kids” fishing event Saturday
Monarch Fiesta Rockford
Environmentalists kick off butterfly migration
Fatal Rockford fire Saturday
One dead from house fire in Rockford Saturday
Rain chances Monday
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 9/11/2021