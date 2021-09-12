Summer-like conditions continue with hit-or-miss rain chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hazy sky Saturday prevented most spots across the Stateline from hitting that 90° mark but most spots came awfully close. But temperatures in the 90s aren’t out of the woods just yet, as the number of above-normal days outweighs the below-normal ones by many.

With the hazy skies looking to continue for the most part of Sunday, temperatures will be practically the same compared to what went down on Saturday. Highs on Sunday will be in the uppe 80s to near 90 degrees with a cold front that will pass through in the afternoon. Because of that, Sunday will not be as humid compared to Saturday and it could spawn off a very light shower in the process.

Hazy skies Saturday hindered from most of our temperatures from cracking the 90° mark. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The hazy skies are going to continue here over the next day, which will aid in creating a "lid" in our skies. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This cold front will be weak so the chances are low. Most spots Sunday will stay dry but keep an eye on the radar just in case. Even though we will have that cold front move through, the summer-like warmth will continue into the beginning of next week. Expect temperatures nearly 10-12 degrees above normal to continue through Tuesday.

A weak cold front will move through here Sunday, which may spawn a quick shower in the process. Most of us should remain dry, however. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Both Monday and Tuesday have rain chances with the higher rain chances being in place Tuesday. That will come with yet another cold front. This front will be a bit stronger and will bring the Stateline its best chances for seeing some thunderstorms. Right now, even those chances look spotty.

The best rain chances will come Tuesday night ahead of another cold front. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There is a small chance for rain Monday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After the Tuesday cold front, Wednesday will have temperatures near normal in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine. These conditions will be brief as high temperatures by the end of next week climb once again in the mid-to-upper 80s.

It’s entirely possible that towards the end of next week and into next weekend, a couple of those days could hit 90 degrees. There are at least two or three possibilities in the days ahead where a September 90 degree day could occur. So far in 2021, we’ve seen 30 days of 90s which is the highest number of the last five years. The outlook going through the end of September even calls for above-normal temperatures to dominate the forecast.

We are still expecting a few more days in the 90s ahead here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.