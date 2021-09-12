State Farm hosts “Hooked on Kids” fishing event Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Farm holds its third annual “Hooked on Kids” fishing event in Rockford on Saturday where families and kids of all ages were provided fishing poles so they could cast their lines.

Those lines were launched into the portable trout pond in hopes of getting a bite. Attendees also enjoyed some live music and food provided by State Farm.

Brian Pinkstaff says, “It brings people into the outdoors, and as you know in the world right now getting out in the outdoors enjoying fishing and hunting and the other sports activities are free activities people can get out and do and they’re a lot of fun for the kids.”

