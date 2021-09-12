South Beloit man accused of yelling racial slurs at family, faces hate crime charges

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is accused of a hate crime after yelling racial slurs and making threatening motions at a family in South Beloit Saturday night.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, South Beloit Police officers responded to the 300 block of Perry Avenue for a while male yelling racial slurs at a family. Once on the scene, officers say racial slurs were being yelled and the suspect made threatening motions and gestures to an adult female and two children.

The suspect, Bradley Gummow, 43, was located at his residence on Burr Oak. When officers arrived on the scene, Gummow wouldn’t comply with orders. Officers then forced entry into the residence and physically subdued Gummow and took him into custody.

Gummow was charged with hate crime, making a false 911 call and resisting arrest.

He was lodged at the Winnebago County Jail without incident.

The South Beloit Police Department issued the following statement, “Nobody in our community or the world for that matter should feel unsafe due to their race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, or national origin. The actions and ignorance of the few who do not follow these basic laws and values will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The South Beloit PD takes hate crimes extremely seriously. It will not be tolerated in our community.”

