Project to preserve area bridges starts Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2021 Bridge Preservation Project is set to start Monday, Sept. 13, which will wash and seal five area bridges.

Levings Lake Dam Spillway, Searles over Northwest Drainageway, 9th St. over Keith Creek, 6th St. over Keith Creek and Jefferson St. over Rock River will be the five bridges that will be washed and have a concrete sealer applied to the bridge deck’s service.

Bridge maintenance will cause temporary lane closures and should be completed by Friday, Sept. 17.

