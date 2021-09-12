Advertisement

Orangeville defeats Hiawatha by 48 points to continue a perfect season

By Haley Jordan
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two undefeated 8-man conference teams Hiawatha and Orangeville met at the Broncos’ field. Despite the heat, one team found their footing so much so that they beat its opponent by 48 points.

Broncos senior wide receiver Brayden Cahoon was perhaps the man of the game appearing in many of the touchdowns including one off of a punt return.

Orangeville won 56-8, the final. The crew will face Westminster Christian at home next week, and Hiawatha will play South Beloit.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway for the death of one-year-old
Harlem School Board meeting
Harlem School District addresses concerning social media post
This leaves lawmakers about a month and a half to strike a clean energy deal.
New clean energy bill to save Byron nuclear plant passes out of Illinois legislature
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
Mercyhealth issues mandatory vaccination policy for employees, those who don’t must pay up
A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman says she was removed from flight due to ‘unacceptable’ outfit

Latest News

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3
Coaches Confessions with Gary Griffin
Munch Money
Football Frenzy Plus: Munch Money with the Oregon student section
Boylan boys’ soccer beats Belvidere
Hononegah volleyball knocks off Guilford in straight sets