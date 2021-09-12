Orangeville defeats Hiawatha by 48 points to continue a perfect season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two undefeated 8-man conference teams Hiawatha and Orangeville met at the Broncos’ field. Despite the heat, one team found their footing so much so that they beat its opponent by 48 points.

Broncos senior wide receiver Brayden Cahoon was perhaps the man of the game appearing in many of the touchdowns including one off of a punt return.

Orangeville won 56-8, the final. The crew will face Westminster Christian at home next week, and Hiawatha will play South Beloit.

