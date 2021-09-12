One dead from house fire in Rockford Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after a fire erupted in a home Saturday afternoon in the 1600 block of 9th Street in Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department says the man was trapped inside a room where the flames burned. When firefighters were able to reach him, he was already dead.

Another woman inside the home survived the fire and is being helped by the Red Cross for setting up emergency housing.

The fire remains under investigation but officials say it appears to be accidental in nature at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.