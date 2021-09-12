Advertisement

Environmentalists kick off butterfly migration

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Even though the weather pattern is hot right now, the Monarch butterfly population knows it won’t last for long.

Each fall, millions of butterflies leave their summer breeding grounds in the United States and travel more than 3,000 miles for warmer climates in Mexico. To kick off the migration, the Winnebago County Soil and Water Conservation District offers an educational event called the “Monarch Fiesta.”

It covers everything you need to know about these special pollinators.

“It’s important that we kind of provide some outreach for people to learn about this species and some other species as well and other important pollinators like bumblebees and just help with that outreach,” Wildlife Biologist Jared Trickey says.

