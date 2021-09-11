Advertisement

Winnebago High School reveals stadium project

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are still several weeks away from the high school fall sports post season, but one local high school may be hosting more post season events with the updates they made to it’s fields and track.

Winnebago High School held a stadium ribbon cutting before tonight’s football games.. to celebrate the completion of it’s stadium and track project. Some of the highlights of the project include updating the existing track to eight lanes allowing the school to host sectional track meets.. they also relocated the sprinting straightaways, some field events and finally the out dated outdoor lights were upgraded with a brighter more energy efficient lighting system.

“It’s just outstanding. I think you can see how many community members came out. it’s a great source of pride, our stadium. And our school board, myself we’re excited with the opportunity to not only cut the ribbon , but for them to see the upgrades that we made,” Winnebago Schools Superintendent John Schwuchow says.

