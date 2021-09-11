“Second Summer” arrives for the weekend along with rain chances into next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Summer weather doesn’t want to call it quits for 2021 just yet, as more hot and humid weather is in store to start the weekend. This looks to be the trend over the next 8-10 days overall with the exception of one day next week.

Second summer is on its way this weekend! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After a few very comfortable days around the Stateline, the muggy conditions will return along with the heat. Normally for the month of September, Rockford averages two days of 90 degrees or higher. Saturday will mark the first day with most spots hitting 90 degrees or getting slightly above that. The humidity will get back up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for dew points. This means that while it will for sure be more humid, it won’t be even close to the other instances we’ve had over the summer.

Widespread 90s will be around Saturday, heat index values won't be too much higher. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday may get a bit breezy with those southwest winds getting up to 15 or 20 miles per hour in the afternoon. Overall both Saturday daytime and through the evening look to run 15-20 degrees higher than the last few days.

Sunday’s high temperatures will still be very warm for this time of the year with most locales having high temperatures in the upper 80s. However, a stray high temperature of 90 degrees can’t be ruled out entirely.

Upper 80s for high temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday will be around along with both days feeling a tad muggy. There are afternoon rain chances on each of those days as well. Monday could see some scattered showers in the morning but that’s it. Then on Tuesday with our next cold front, it could provide a round of thunderstorms ahead of its passage Tuesday afternoon.

Scattered rain chances exist late in the weekend and the beginning of next week, (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

We mentioned there will be one day with fall-like weather next week. That will arrive Wednesday following Tuesday’s cold front. Highs in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine in the forecast for Wednesday before the mid-to-upper 80s return for Thursday and Friday.

Overall trend is looking mild, minus Wednesday where we'll briefly drop to the 70s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

By next weekend, there is a chance we could see temperatures once again flirting with 90 degrees. The overall trend going through the end of September is calling for much above normal temperatures. The fall conditions hold off until the very end of September or the beginning of October.

Above normal temperatures will be in the forecast through a majority of September. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

