Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Latham Rd. will be closed for pipe culvert replacements at two locations starting Monday, Sept. 13.

One location is one mile east of Meridian Rd. and the other is 0.8 miles east of Tate Rd. Roads at each location are expected to be closed for two days, but completion of the project is weather-dependent.

Drivers who use either of these roads should expect delays and find another route.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.