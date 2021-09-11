Advertisement

Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3

By Joe Olmo
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - Another beautiful night for football in the Stateline. It’s hard to imagine, but after this week, one-third of the regular season is already complete. Here are the scores and highlights from Week 3.

NIC-10:

FINAL: East 26, Auburn 8

FINAL: Hononegah 49, Freeport 24

FINAL: Harlem 50, Guilford 12

FINAL: Belvidere North 45, Jefferson 12

FINAL: Boylan 41, Belvidere 8

Big Northern:

FINAL: #6 Genoa-Kingston 28, North Boone 14

FINAL #7 Byron 47, Lutheran 19

FINAL: Dixon 62, Rockford Christian 0

FINAL: Stillman Valley 36, Oregon 7

FINAL: Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 8

NUIC:

FINAL: #2 Lena-Winslow 20, Galena 0

FINAL: Du-Pec 38, Fulton 17

FINAL: Dakota 14, Stockton 6

FINAL: Forreston 34, EPC 13

8-Man:

FINAL: Aquin 54, Alden-Hebron 0

FINAL: Polo 36, Amboy 28

FINAL/OT: Flanagan 44, South Beloit 38

FINAL: Milledgeville 64, River Ridge 0

FINAL: Peoria Heights 56, AFC 8

Other Area Schools:

FINAL: Richmond-Burton 34, Rochelle 7

FINAL: DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6

FINAL: #9 Sycamore 56, Kaneland 28

FINAL: Sterling 24, Galesburg 21

