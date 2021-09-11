Football Frenzy Recap - Week 3
(WIFR) - Another beautiful night for football in the Stateline. It’s hard to imagine, but after this week, one-third of the regular season is already complete. Here are the scores and highlights from Week 3.
NIC-10:
FINAL: East 26, Auburn 8
FINAL: Hononegah 49, Freeport 24
FINAL: Harlem 50, Guilford 12
FINAL: Belvidere North 45, Jefferson 12
FINAL: Boylan 41, Belvidere 8
Big Northern:
FINAL: #6 Genoa-Kingston 28, North Boone 14
FINAL #7 Byron 47, Lutheran 19
FINAL: Dixon 62, Rockford Christian 0
FINAL: Stillman Valley 36, Oregon 7
FINAL: Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 8
NUIC:
FINAL: #2 Lena-Winslow 20, Galena 0
FINAL: Du-Pec 38, Fulton 17
FINAL: Dakota 14, Stockton 6
FINAL: Forreston 34, EPC 13
8-Man:
FINAL: Aquin 54, Alden-Hebron 0
FINAL: Polo 36, Amboy 28
FINAL/OT: Flanagan 44, South Beloit 38
FINAL: Milledgeville 64, River Ridge 0
FINAL: Peoria Heights 56, AFC 8
Other Area Schools:
FINAL: Richmond-Burton 34, Rochelle 7
FINAL: DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6
FINAL: #9 Sycamore 56, Kaneland 28
FINAL: Sterling 24, Galesburg 21
