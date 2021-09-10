Woman becomes first to get re-do hearing under Marsy’s Law

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman whose son died in a crash in Winnebago County five years ago becomes the first to challenge a prosecutor’s actions under Illinois’ Marsy’s Law, which gives victims or their family members a voice in court.

Elizabeth Alvarado wants a re-do of a hearing to address what she calls a violation of her rights as a victim. She claims the prosecution failed to contact her to discuss a plea deal that reduced charges against the man who police say caused the accident by driving drunk. Alvardo also says the sentencing hearing took place without her knowledge, meaning her voice could be not be heard.

“It makes me sad because you know, it was about my son but I was supposed to know about everything and they didn’t let me know,” Victim’s Mother Elizabeth Alvarado says.

“Today was maybe the start of changing victims’ rights and getting justice for victims in the future. Elizabeth was very brave,” Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists Victim Advocate Kelly Krenzer says.

