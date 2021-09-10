Winnebago Co. Board asks Bill Hintz to resign as coroner or take leave of absence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz faces forgery, theft and misconduct charges and now, he faces an ultimatum from Winnebago County Board members who say he must resign or be placed on administrative leave.

Board members say Hintz broke the trust of the community after he was charged with stealing money from dead people and now they’re saying it’s time he exits the examiner’s office. The board voted unanimously to give Hintz either option until all court proceedings have concluded. Board members say his actions have severed the trust within the community and now they’re taking measures to repair that trust.

“It’s up to Mr. Hintz right now to decide his future and his fight and how he wants to proceed. But I think it’s in the best interest not only of Winnebago County but of the actual employees of that office that run the day-to-day operations that this distraction does not distract from the important work that they do,” Burt Gerl says.

Gerl says in the meantime, the Winnebago County Board will come up with a plan if Hintz were to choose neither of those options.

