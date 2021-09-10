Advertisement

Walmart to end quarterly bonuses, boost minimum wage

Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now...
Walmart has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now eliminating them.(Source: Walmart, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is ending its quarterly bonuses for U.S. store workers at the end of January.

The company said it’s rolling the money into the base pay of associates.

News of the change came in a memo to employees.

Walmart has been offering bonuses based on store performance for decades but made them quarterly in 2007.

The company has been gradually phasing out the quarterly bonuses during the past year and is now eliminating them.

The news comes after Walmart announced last week it was raising its hourly minimum wage from $11 to $12, beginning Sept. 25.

The move will boost wages for more than 525,000 workers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments...
Report: most people in Illinois aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re worried about the side effects
Harlem School Board meeting
Harlem School District addresses concerning social media post
SwedishAmerican Rockford
SwedishAmerican rebrands to UW Health SwedishAmerican
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton

Latest News

9/11: then and now
A man pulls a cart down a mostly deserted Bourbon Street in the French Quarter as the early...
Post-Ida recovery in New Orleans: Beer and beignets are back
Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab announced a gator, called Okefenokee Joe, passed away from old age.
‘Okefenokee Joe,’ massive gator around since WWII, dies
FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people covered in dust from the collapsed World Trade...
20 years later, fallout from toxic World Trade Center dust cloud grows