Advertisement

Twenty years later, lawmakers remember 9/11 on Capitol Hill

Some watched black smoke billowing over the Pentagon; others ran to safety. Lawmakers reflect on 9/11, 20 years later.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before brave passengers took down Flight 93 over Pennsylvania, hijackers were flying the plane towards our nation’s capital.

Twenty years later, the memories are still fresh. There was so much uncertainty at the Capitol. Many lawmakers witnessed the attacks unfold. Some rushed to safety, while others stayed behind.

“It was a shocking day for everyone,” said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.).

“I’ll never forget it as long as I live,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Our country was under attack. People ran from government buildings.

“I saw black smoke rising over the Pentagon, having absolutely no idea what had taken place,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.).

The Capitol Police called for evacuation as news spread of another hijacked plane headed for D.C.

“If that plan had succeeded, there’s no telling what would have happened that day,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.). “Certainly, where I was sitting, the conference room that I was in would probably have been annihilated.”

Traffic was backed up for hours as workers tried to get home. But one lawmaker said he never left.

“I actually did not run from the Capitol; I spent my day in my office,” said Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas). “Not really abiding by the evacuation rule, but taking calls from Kansans.”

That evening, congressional leadership said lawmakers could return to Capitol Hill.

“We went to the steps of the Capitol on a bipartisan basis,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich). “We all started singing God Bless America. It was just a stunning moment.”

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments...
Report: most people in Illinois aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re worried about the side effects
Harlem School Board meeting
Harlem School District addresses concerning social media post
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
SwedishAmerican Rockford
SwedishAmerican rebrands to UW Health SwedishAmerican
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton

Latest News

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that "there isn't going to be an...
McConnell: ‘There isn’t going to be an impeachment’ of Biden
Ann Roe, a Democrat, launches her campaign for the First Congressional District on Tuesday.
Ann Roe announces candidacy in First Congressional District race
Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political...
Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 president
McNamara considering running for congress 7.8
Mayor McNamara considering run for congress
Eli Nicolosi
Eli Nicolosi to run against State Sen. Syverson in 2022