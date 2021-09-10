Advertisement

New clean energy bill to save Byron nuclear plant passes out of Illinois legislature

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new clean energy plan passes out of the Illinois House of Representatives Thursday on a 83-33 vote.

The plan gives a $694 million bailout to Exelon to keep nuclear power plants in Byron and Morris open for another five years. Under the plan, all private coal plants will close by 2035.

Meanwhile, the Prairie State Energy Campus and Springfield’s CWLP coal plants must reduce 45 percent of the carbon emissions by 2035. If they cannot achieve that, the plants have until 2038 to reach the target or they must retire one of their generating towers.

Both plants will have a hard close date by 2045.

Several Republicans joined Democrats in support of the plan in order to save nuclear jobs in their districts. However, they were disappointed by the lack of discussions for the energy plan.

Now, the Senate must return to Springfield to address the energy plan before Exelon closed the Byron nuclear plant on Monday.

