Mercyhealth issues mandatory vaccination policy for employees, those who don’t must pay up

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Most of Mercyhealth’s employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, but the local hospital announces those who haven’t been vaccinated a choice: get the vaccine or pay a monthly fee.’

Providers and staff who choose not to get vaccinated must get weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a mask wherever they go, including areas not facing any patients. They will also pay a set monthly fee to recognizes the additional risk and added cost to Mercyhealth of being unvaccinated.

“We require all of our staff, in all they do each day to assure patient safety while serving our patients. The new policy provides employees a choice, while also encouraging them to get vaccinated and the requirement of weekly testing and masking at all times assures patient safety,” Mercyhealth President/CEO Javon R. Bea says.

Fees range from $60-$265 per month and are based on the Mercyhealth employee salary.

