Illinois sports license plates raise millions of dollars for public schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois drivers with sports-themed license plates are helping raise money to help the state’s education system.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says 71,299 sports team license plate sales have raised more than $13 million for Illinois public schools.

“Fans have been able to display pride for their team on their vehicles while supporting public education in Illinois,” White says. “I am thrilled to report that this program has generated $13,011,300 million for our public schools throughout Illinois. It is a win, win situation for our students, teachers and sports fans.”

Chicago White Sox plates lead the way with 21,890 sales followed by the Chicago Blackhawks with 19,848 and the Chicago Cubs with 13,970. The Chicago Bears come in fourth with 8,620 plates, St. Louis Cardinals have 3,555 and the Chicago Bulls have 3,416.

“The Cardinals have built a strong legacy in the Metro East and throughout Illinois,” White says. “Fans have expressed their pride for the Missouri team here in our great state, and the sales of these license plates benefit Illinois public schools.”

White started an act in 2002 to allow Illinois sports teams to have license plates with their logos. The Blackhawks were the first professional Illinois sports team to get a plate in 2010.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.