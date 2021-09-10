Advertisement

Illinois sports license plates raise millions of dollars for public schools

Courtesy: Secretary of State Jesse White
Courtesy: Secretary of State Jesse White(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois drivers with sports-themed license plates are helping raise money to help the state’s education system.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says 71,299 sports team license plate sales have raised more than $13 million for Illinois public schools.

“Fans have been able to display pride for their team on their vehicles while supporting public education in Illinois,” White says. “I am thrilled to report that this program has generated $13,011,300 million for our public schools throughout Illinois. It is a win, win situation for our students, teachers and sports fans.”

Chicago White Sox plates lead the way with 21,890 sales followed by the Chicago Blackhawks with 19,848 and the Chicago Cubs with 13,970. The Chicago Bears come in fourth with 8,620 plates, St. Louis Cardinals have 3,555 and the Chicago Bulls have 3,416.

“The Cardinals have built a strong legacy in the Metro East and throughout Illinois,” White says. “Fans have expressed their pride for the Missouri team here in our great state, and the sales of these license plates benefit Illinois public schools.”

White started an act in 2002 to allow Illinois sports teams to have license plates with their logos. The Blackhawks were the first professional Illinois sports team to get a plate in 2010.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments...
Report: most people in Illinois aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re worried about the side effects
Harlem School Board meeting
Harlem School District addresses concerning social media post
SwedishAmerican Rockford
SwedishAmerican rebrands to UW Health SwedishAmerican
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton

Latest News

One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
Mercyhealth issues mandatory vaccination policy for employees, those who don’t must pay up
A driver steps off of a hybrid UPS truck. (Source: UPS Pressroom)
More jobs coming to Rockford ahead of holiday season
Investigation underway for the death of one-year-old
Byron Nuclear Power Plant
Area Lawmakers react to nuclear energy vote to help save Byron, Dredsen stations