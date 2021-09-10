Hononegah volleyball knocks off Guilford in straight sets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a battle for second place in the NIC-10, Hononegah dominated Guilford in straight sets.

The Indians opened set one strong with back-to-back spikes. The Vikings fought back to bring it within a few points, but Hononegah would win the first set 25-17. The second set was very competitive, the Indians inched past Guilford 25-23 to win the match.

Hononegah will have the weekend off, they head to Freeport next Tuesday for a conference match.

Guilford will head to the BNC for the Byron invite this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.