Advertisement

Byron community hopeful after new energy plan passes out of the House

Mayor John Rickard hopes the Senate votes before the closing date on Monday.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - The Byron Nuclear Plant is set to permanently close on Monday, unless, the clean energy plan sitting before the Illinois Senate passes over the weekend. Byron residents feel optimistic.

“This is good news,” said Byron Mayor John Rickard. “We’re glad to see that agreement made and hope that with the rest of the energy plan, legislators can see a way to pass it.”

Several entities rely on tax dollars from the plant, like the fire department, museums and forest preserves. However, the local schools get the biggest chunk. According to Mayor Rickard, those taxes cover nearly three quarters of the district’s budget.

“That would certainly have an effect on a town which prides itself on its education of its children,” said Rickard.

Residents think if education declines in the city, so would the community’s appeal to families and homeowners.

“Probably people would start moving. Businesses would start closing. Yeah, it’s huge. It’s really huge,” said Byron resident Marc Romine. “We need to keep that plant operating.”

Romine and other residents said it’s about time lawmakers put up another fight for the plant.

“A lot of people praying and hoping that it does pass, and it’s awfully close,” said Judy Himes. “I know it’s been close all these months.”

Mayor Rickard said the next few days are critical.

“Progress is being made. There’s a chance that we can get the rest of the way here and get to the finish line before Monday,” said Rickard.

The bill needs to be voted on by the Senate now, and then sent to the Governor’s desk. There is no word on when this will happen.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments...
Report: most people in Illinois aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re worried about the side effects
Harlem School Board meeting
Harlem School District addresses concerning social media post
SwedishAmerican Rockford
SwedishAmerican rebrands to UW Health SwedishAmerican
Surveillance video shows a garbage truck crashing into a building, hitting a trailer and...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Garbage truck crashes into building, revealing illegal grow operation
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton

Latest News

Trends looking overall warmer
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 9/10/2021
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Woman becomes first to get re-do hearing under Marsy’s Law
Woman becomes first to get re-do hearing under Marsy’s Law
Woman becomes first to get re-do hearing under Marsy’s Law
Woman becomes first to get re-do hearing under Marsy’s Law