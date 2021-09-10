Advertisement

Boylan boys’ soccer beats Belvidere

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a crucial conference match, Boylan defeated Belvidere 5-2. The second half proved to be the deciding factor, the Titans scored four times in the final 40 minutes.

To end the first, Titan senior Brian Sanchez snuck a bouncing ball past Bucs goalkeeper Ray Pereznegron. Belvidere started the second-half scoring outburst when Issac Reveles sprinted past the defense and buried the ball in the net.

Boylan took over in the final 20 minutes, Victor Ibarra and Reese Schlicthting scored on crosses to distance the Titans from the Bucs. The win puts Boylan in sole possession of first place in the NIC-10.

Next up for the Titans is tournament play Saturday where they meet Addison Trail.

Belvidere, who is now in second place in the NIC-10, will play the crosstown classic at home against Belvidere North next Tuesday.

