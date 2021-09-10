Area Lawmakers react to nuclear energy vote to help save Byron, Dredsen stations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some area lawmakers react to the Illinois house passing the comprehensive energy package to support keeping the Byron and Dresden nuclear power plants open.

Senate Bill 2408 is now waiting to be voted on by the Senate as the Byron plant is expected to permanently close on Sept. 13. This bill gives funds to the Byron station to not only help keep it in operation but also save thousands of jobs.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker: “Today, with the House passage of SB 2408, the State of Illinois is one historic step closer to reaching a 100 percent clean energy future. For many years, comprehensive energy legislation that puts consumers and the climate first has been debated while scientists around the world have sounded the alarm about the growing impacts of climate change. SB 2408 puts the state on a path toward 100% clean energy and invests in training a diverse workforce for the jobs of the future. Illinois will become the best state in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle, and equity will be prioritized in every new program created. The days of utility companies writing energy legislation to pad their profits has ended because SB2408 puts consumers and climate at the forefront, prioritizes meaningful ethics and transparency reforms, and institutes key ratepayer and residential customer protections.”

State Rep. Dave Vella: “Over the past few months, my top priority has been to ensure that local jobs were being prioritized in this energy bill. With so many in our community reliant on the high-quality jobs that the Byron plant provides, it is unacceptable to allow the plant to close due to a lack of resources. This legislation protects many local families from losing their jobs and ensures our community will continue to reap the many economic benefits the plant provides for years to come.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: “After leaving thousands of my constituents concerned and in the dark for months, Springfield has finally taken a major step towards rebalancing the playing field for nuclear energy in Illinois. When it comes to saving Byron and Dresden Stations, State Democrats took it down to the wire, and it was now or never. For the sake of my constituents, their jobs and the local economy, the municipal governments, and all the important services funded by the tax revenues from these plants, I’m glad this legislation is heading towards the Governor’s desk. Big thank you to State Representative Dave Welter and State Senator Sue Rezin, among others, for their tireless efforts to work the process, pressure State Democrats, and ultimately move this legislation forward.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.