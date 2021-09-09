Advertisement

Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton

Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton
Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders were called to the 200 block of Center St. in Rockton around 9:19 a.m. Thursday morning for a house fire.

An older couple was living in the home at the time of the fire. One male subject was transported to a local hospital due to a medical emergency, it’s unknown if it has anything to do with the fire. The point of origin was in the garage and the fire spread to the attic. The cats inside the home haven’t been recovered.

Around nine fire agencies are on the scene.

WIFR will provide any updates once they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police charge Rockford man for alleged home invasion
Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Rockford Police Department looking for robbery suspects who forced woman to use ATM
Locals are asking officials to do something about the intersection of County Line and Marengo...
Local residents ask for change at Marengo intersection
Unemployment ends
Thousands of Illinoisans impacted after federal unemployment benefits end
Lockers at Gwinn Middle School.
Northwest Indiana High School on lockdown for active shooter

Latest News

Ingersoll Golf Course is one of two host courses
Golf Sunday Fun Days at two Rockford golf courses to continue through October 31
RPD issues 214 tickets during Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign
The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments...
Report: most people in Illinois aren’t getting vaccinated because they’re worried about the side effects
Freshmen enrollment increases 12% at NIU