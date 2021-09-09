Thursday morning house fire spreads in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders were called to the 200 block of Center St. in Rockton around 9:19 a.m. Thursday morning for a house fire.

An older couple was living in the home at the time of the fire. One male subject was transported to a local hospital due to a medical emergency, it’s unknown if it has anything to do with the fire. The point of origin was in the garage and the fire spread to the attic. The cats inside the home haven’t been recovered.

Around nine fire agencies are on the scene.

WIFR will provide any updates once they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.