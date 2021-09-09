SwedishAmerican will now be known as UW Health

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in six years, SwedishAmerican is no longer a division of UW Health. As of today, they will now be identified as UW Health.

Despite the brand and name change, patients will continue to see the same physicians in the same locations under their current insurance plans, and the name change will not affect the employment status of SwedishAmerican’s associates.

“Since becoming a division of UW Health in 2015, we’ve built services here that have never been offered in our area before,” Board Chairman for SwedishAmerican Jeff Kaney says. “We’re very excited about the things that are on the horizon for us, and it’s time to announce loud and proud everything we can offer our community.”

SwedishAmerican has been a part of the Rockford community for 110 years. In addition to its hospital in the Forest City, there’s also a medical center in Belvidere and more than 30 primary, multi-specialty and employer-based clinics.

“SwedishAmerican has been a beloved community health system in Rockford for more than a century, recognized for our compassion, excellent patient care and a commitment to serving our community,” President and CEO, SwedishAmerican Health System Tom O’Connor says. “But it’s important to remember that we are more than just a recognized brand. We are an integral part of this community, and that will never change.”

This integration with UW Health allows for greater access to medical specialties, research and physicians for patients across northern Illinois. Specialty and academic relationships have also been formed in pediatrics, cardiology and cancer services.

“Unifying our brand is about more than a name,” UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan says. “It’s about bringing our people, assets, and expertise together to expand the remarkable care available to the people of northern Illinois and throughout our system of care.”

The transition will happen in phases, with new signage, website changes and other rebranding efforts expected over the course of the next year.

